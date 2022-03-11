Tributes paid to former High Peak councillor described as a 'proper nice bloke'

Former councillor Chris Pearson

Chris Pearson was known to many, but to his friends and family his death is a tragic loss.

At just 62 and after being diagnosed with cancer in October 2021, Chris died on February 20 – a day after his birthday.

His sister Bev Pearson said: “His death happened so quickly and it’s terribly tragic.

“I know a lot of people like me are just still in shock.

“We have lost a proper nice bloke, a really decent human, and I’ve always said if he wasn’t my brother I’d make sure he was my friend.”

Chris, from Chinley, spent 35 years working in the family business as a corn merchant.

He then worked as a DJ for parties and an electrician and was on the board of trustees for the St Christopher’s Trust in Glossop.

In 2003 he stood as a councillor in Blackbrook, a position he held until 2015. During this time he was chairman of regeneration, chairman of licensing and vice chairman of the development control committee.

Fellow councillor Tony Ashton led tributes and a minute’s silence for Chris at the full meeting of High Peak Borough Council last month.

He said: “I knew him for 45 years and often on these sad occasions it is usual to utter platitudes but he was such a nice man and always so ready to help others, that for Chris, platitudes are unnecessary.”

Tony said after training to be an electrician, he was not sure if Chris had a business plan.

He said: “If he thought his customer was short of money he wouldn’t charge them much.”

Once it became known Chris was ill, he was inundated with so many phone calls from well-wishers he was unable to get much rest and finished up giving health updates on Facebook.

Tony added: “Chris will be missed, not only by his two sons and family but by the many people who were fortunate enough to have known him, myself included.”

His funeral will take place on Monday, March 14 and to honour his love of all things steam he will be making his final journey to the service at Chinley Independent Chapel at 9.45am on a steam traction engine.

Any donations should be made to Blythe House Hospicecare.