Tributes paid to Eastenders star who had long standing High Peak connection
Tributes have been paid to Eastenders favourite June Brown who had a long-standing connection to the High Peak.
The actress, who had played Dot Cotton in the BBC1 soap since 1985, was a patron and President of the Freshfields Donkey Village in Peak Forest for many years.
She died on Sunday, aged 95, having enjoyed a long and hugely successful career in television and theatre.
The donkey sanctuary was close to her heart and she made many visits to the High Peak over the years as part of her role with the charity.
Run by the Michael Elliott Trust, Freshfields, which closed in 2014, combined animal welfare with adventure holidays for children with special needs who receive a therapeutic boost from caring for the donkeys.
A Buxton Advertiser report from 2011 when June was marking two decades of involvement gave more insight into her passion for the animals.
"Freshfields brought me face to face with both the problems attached to children with special needs and the agonising cruelty suffered by some donkeys,” June said.
"On my frequent weekends here I do so enjoy the company of both children and animals and, to welcome back parents who have had some much-needed respite while their children were in our care, has given me both strength and awareness of what Freshfields means to so many.
"I never thought that I would ever get so attached to an animal as I have with these friendly and forgiving creatures. I have made many life-long friends among this herd."
After June’s death was announced, the BBC Eastenders account tweeted: “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.”
John Altman, who played Dot’s son Nick, also tweeted: “l am filled with sadness, but also joy when l remember the very special times we spent together.”
And Natalie Cassidy who plays Dot’s step-grandaughter Sonia, added “I am so sad to hear the news about My June. She taught me everything I know. We laughed, we drank red wine, we learnt lines. She told me all her stories which I will keep close to my heart forever and she knew all of mine.”