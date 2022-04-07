Tributes paid to Eastenders star who had long standing High Peak connection

The actress, who had played Dot Cotton in the BBC1 soap since 1985, was a patron and President of the Freshfields Donkey Village in Peak Forest for many years.

She died on Sunday, aged 95, having enjoyed a long and hugely successful career in television and theatre.

The donkey sanctuary was close to her heart and she made many visits to the High Peak over the years as part of her role with the charity.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June Brown won several awards over her long career. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Run by the Michael Elliott Trust, Freshfields, which closed in 2014, combined animal welfare with adventure holidays for children with special needs who receive a therapeutic boost from caring for the donkeys.

A Buxton Advertiser report from 2011 when June was marking two decades of involvement gave more insight into her passion for the animals.

"Freshfields brought me face to face with both the problems attached to children with special needs and the agonising cruelty suffered by some donkeys,” June said.

Two rescued donkeys at Freshfields

"On my frequent weekends here I do so enjoy the company of both children and animals and, to welcome back parents who have had some much-needed respite while their children were in our care, has given me both strength and awareness of what Freshfields means to so many.

"I never thought that I would ever get so attached to an animal as I have with these friendly and forgiving creatures. I have made many life-long friends among this herd."

After June’s death was announced, the BBC Eastenders account tweeted: “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.”

John Altman, who played Dot’s son Nick, also tweeted: “l am filled with sadness, but also joy when l remember the very special times we spent together.”