Travellers have arrived at a Chapel-en-le-Frith business.

Yesterday, Wednesday June, 21 members of the travelling community arrived at Paper Escape in Chapel after the staff left for the day.

A company spokesperson said: “The last of our staff left between 6.30pm and 7pm and they weren’t there then.

“Then they appeared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have heard rumours on social media that some of the men are working as labourers building the new petrol station but we don’t know this for certain.”

The company said Derbyshire Police came out to the business and took pictures of the travellers but then left again.

Speaking about the travelling community, Paper Escapes said there had not been any problems last summer and it was the summer before that travellers pitched up on nearby businesses.

The company spokesperson said: “Currently they are not disturbing us so our plan is to just ignore them and hope they go away.

Advertisement

“They will not be getting anything from us and they will not be causing mass disruption here either.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for High Peak borough Council said: “It is illegal for anyone to camp on land, if they do not have the owners' permission, planning permission and the appropriate licence.

“We will only deal with unauthorised camping on land owned by ourselves. We might sometimes act on behalf of landowners if they ask us to do so.

“If gypsies/travellers are camped on council land, we can evict them but if they are on private land, it's the landowner's responsibility.

Advertisement

“The duty of the police is to preserve the peace and prevent crime.

“Trespass on land by itself is not a criminal offence. Prevention of Trespass and the removal of trespassers are the responsibilities of the landowner and not the Police.”

Advertisement