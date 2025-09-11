Tragedy as Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Chief Executive dies after ‘short and sudden’ illness

Derbyshire Chief Fire Officer has passed away just two weeks after former Chief Executive’s death.

Rob Taylor, Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) passed away following a ‘short and sudden’ illness yesterday evening (Wednesday, September 10).

A spokesperson for DFRS said: “It is with great sadness that we have been informed of the death of our friend, colleague and Chief Fire Officer/Chief Executive Rob Taylor.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone across the Service are with Rob’s family and friends at this time.”

Rob joined DFRS in 2008 following a transfer from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and began his career in Derbyshire as a firefighter at Buxton Fire Station.

Since 2008, Rob’s passion to take the Service forward shone through in all of the promotions he gained.

In August 2021 Rob was promoted to Deputy Chief Fire Office, and in February this year he proudly took his position as the Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive of the Service.

The sad news comes just two weeks after the death of Gavin Tomlinson KFSM, a former Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service who passed away on Wednesday, August 27, six months after retiring.

A spokesperson for DFRS added: “The Service is offering support to all of its employees and providing support to Rob’s family.

“The Service respectfully requests that Rob’s family and friends are given the privacy they need at this distressing time.”

The Fire and Rescue Authority has made interim arrangements and has appointed Deputy Chief Fire Officer Mick Sharman as acting Chief Fire Officer, and Area Manager Clive Stanbrook continues as acting Deputy Chief Fire Officer.

An online book of condolences for Rob Taylor will be opened on the Service website in the next 24 hours, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said.

Emergency services have paid tributes to ‘hard-working’ and highly respected leader’ who ‘wanted to take the service forward’.

Derbyshire Constabulary Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “I am shocked and saddened to hear that Rob has passed away after a short illness.

"I always felt he was a lovely person who was committed to working with the police as partners, open minded and wanted to take the service forward.

"I had the pleasure of working closely with him over the last few years and he was a hard-working, and knowledgeable leader.

“My thoughts are with Rob’s family and friends, and all of his colleagues within the Service at this extremely difficult time.”

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Very sorry to hear this, on behalf of EMAS, our condolences to family, friends and colleagues at DFRS.”

A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “On behalf of everyone at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, we send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Chief Fire Officer Rob Taylor. He was a highly respected leader, and his loss will be felt deeply across the whole fire and rescue community.”