Tractor run for Blythe House honours Buxton farmer’s memory
Farmer Gary Wardle was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's aged just 57.
Last year, two years after his diagnosis Gary sadly died.
This year marked his 60th birthday so his family decided to organise a special tractor and Landrover run through the rural villages of Flagg, Hartington and Longnor before heading back to Buxton.
Daughter Lucy Wardle said: “Dad spent all his time farming and when he wasn’t at work he was tinkering and repairing old tractors.
“We knew as a family we wanted to do something for his big birthday milestone and to mark one year with out him so we came up with the tractor and Land Rover run.”
The event took place on Sunday July, 28 and 34 vehicles, including the two vintage tractors Gary had restored, took part.
Lucy said: “We had a great turnout and a lot of farmers joined in, especially during such a busy season for them.”
Gary’s decline was very quick, says Lucy.
“He spent all his life outside and then his final months he was in hospital and not allowed outside.
“I know they were really tough for him.”
Gary previously worked on Foxlow Farm before it became houses and Lucy said he was well known and well liked in the farming community.
She said: “This last year without him has been traumatic although I think all grief is for everyone who has lost someone they love.
“Doing the tractor run has given my sister, my mum and I something to focus on and turn our grief into a positive.”
The family chose Blythe House as they supported Gary with mobility aids for the home after his diagnosis.
Lucy said: “They do such good work in the community and anything we can do to help them help other families was important to us.”
After the tractor run there was a fun day at the Bull l’ Th’ Thorn with a raffle, tombola and small fairground rides supplied by Trevor Zoppi.
Lucy added: “It was so nice to see people who knew my dad and those who know my mum stand beside us at a tough time.”
