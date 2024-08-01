Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A tractor run held in memory of a Buxton farmer, husband and dad raised more than £2,500 for Blythe House Hospice.

Farmer Gary Wardle was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's aged just 57.

Last year, two years after his diagnosis Gary sadly died.

This year marked his 60th birthday so his family decided to organise a special tractor and Landrover run through the rural villages of Flagg, Hartington and Longnor before heading back to Buxton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Wardle's daughters Lucy and Hannah sitting on the tractor their dad restored. Photo submitted

Daughter Lucy Wardle said: “Dad spent all his time farming and when he wasn’t at work he was tinkering and repairing old tractors.

“We knew as a family we wanted to do something for his big birthday milestone and to mark one year with out him so we came up with the tractor and Land Rover run.”

The event took place on Sunday July, 28 and 34 vehicles, including the two vintage tractors Gary had restored, took part.

Lucy said: “We had a great turnout and a lot of farmers joined in, especially during such a busy season for them.”

Gary Wardle pictured with the tractor he restored before he sadly passed away. Photo submitted

Gary’s decline was very quick, says Lucy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He spent all his life outside and then his final months he was in hospital and not allowed outside.

“I know they were really tough for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary previously worked on Foxlow Farm before it became houses and Lucy said he was well known and well liked in the farming community.

Tractors start your engines. Photo submitted

She said: “This last year without him has been traumatic although I think all grief is for everyone who has lost someone they love.

“Doing the tractor run has given my sister, my mum and I something to focus on and turn our grief into a positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family chose Blythe House as they supported Gary with mobility aids for the home after his diagnosis.

Lucy said: “They do such good work in the community and anything we can do to help them help other families was important to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the road for the tractor run. Photo submitted

After the tractor run there was a fun day at the Bull l’ Th’ Thorn with a raffle, tombola and small fairground rides supplied by Trevor Zoppi.

Lucy added: “It was so nice to see people who knew my dad and those who know my mum stand beside us at a tough time.”