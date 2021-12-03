Town rallies in support ahead of Buxton FC's big FA Cup game

On Saturday football fans will be watching the mighty Bucks take on Morecambe in an FA Cup second-round tie which is being shown on BBC One.

Those lucky enough to get tickets will be taking in the atmosphere from the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium and the whole town has already got behind Buxton FC ahead of this crucial match.

Jude Boyd, headteacher at Buxton Infant School, said: “All the children and staff at Buxton Infant School are super excited about the forthcoming FA Cup match.

Some of the pupils at Buxton Infant School who are excited about the upcoming match at Silverlands - some students have even been selected to be mascots on the day.

"As we are just down the road from the ground we feel very connected to the club and its community. We’re looking forward to seeing some of our pupils walk out as mascots and many others will be there to watch.”

Ian Howarth, landlord at The Queens Head pub in Higher Buxton, said: “The fact it’s being televised is great for the hospitality trade in Buxton.

"Every pub in town will be packed out with people watching the game which will be a great boost for the lads to know everyone will be watching and cheering them on.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan with chair of Buxton FC Dave Hopkins

Buxton are one win away from joining Premier League and Championship clubs in the third-round draw if they beat League One team Morecambe.

Steve Bradbury from Buxton Woodworks has got his ticket and said: “The team have never done so well before and we are all so proud of them of how far they have come and I don't think it’s over for them just yet. They have a real fighting chance to win this.”

Those travelling into Buxton for the match have been advised by High Peak Borough Council to remember parking is limited and with the Christmas festivities happening in the Pavilion Gardens the town will already be busier than normal.

Council Leader, Councillor Anthony Mckeown, said: “We’re all wishing Buxton FC good luck for their big game. It’s a fantastic achievement and we’re all hoping for another win.

Buxton FC will take on Morecambe - a League One team at SIlverlands Stadium for the next round of the FA cup

“Parking will be in high demand and we’re expecting our car parks to be full. Plan ahead and, if you can, take public transport or walk into town.

“If you need to park on-street, please be considerate to local residents."

Kick off will be at 12.45pm and the police will be out in force ahead of the match to keep everyone safe.

Sergeant Adam Harrison from Buxton Police Station said: “Saturday’s game is going to be a real highlight for the whole town and we wish the team all the luck in the world.

Buxton FC v Rushall Olympic (blue), Ash Chambers

“There may be some disruption to roads around the ground and I would urge everyone to keep an eye on our social media channels to keep up to date and make sure you aren’t caught out.

“I would also like to extend a very warm welcome to the travelling fans from Morecombe – we are all looking forward to a great game enjoyed in true FA Cup spirit.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan added: “Buxton have been in great form and already done so well to get this far. The whole town are behind them and we’d all love to see them beat Morecambe.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. – Louise Cooper, editor.