Town came out in force for Chapel-en-le-Frith carnival

The event on Saturday was extra special as it was also the carnival’s 50th anniversary too.

Committee chair Jeanette Saxby said: “We had a brilliant time, the weather stayed nice, the crowds came out and every one had a great time.”There was meant to be a Lancaster Bomber flypast during the carnival procession but although it was sunny in Chapel it was raining at the RAF Coningsby base.

Jeanette said: “It would have been nice but the day was still perfect without it.

World Champion boxer Jack Massey led the Chapel parade, pictured here with his partner.

"This was our first carnival since 2019 because of the pandemic and I’m pleased to say the town came out in force to make it such a good event.”

World champion boxer and Chapel lad Jack Massey led the parade out and Jeanette said he really got into the spirit of things.

"the crowds were shouting his name and he was waving to them.

"He danced with The Billerettes, crowned the Carnival Queen and even did some judging for us – nothing was too much trouble for him - he was great.”

The Old Cell's float for the Chapel carnival procession

The theme for this year’s procession was Back to the 70s to honour the start of the town’s carnival 50 years ago and people seemed to fully embrace dressing up.

“Despite dressing houses, shops and business for the Jubilee just weeks ago everyone redecorated ready for the carnival which was great,” said Jeanette.

“The best thing for me about the whole weekend was when you first walk out and see the crowds lining the streets and just waiting.

"As the parade passes through the streets those watching join the end of the procession so by the time we got the leisure centre we had around 2,000 people waiting to come through which was amazing.”

The Billerettes were a crowd favourite at Chapel carnival

After the carnival the fun continued on Sunday June, 19 with the family pet show.

Jeanette added: “We had a chicken called Deliah on a lead who won best in show and we also had a daschund who did a bedtime routine with brushing his teeth which was sweet.

"Thank you to everyone who turned out to help welcome back the carnival we have all had a really great weekend.”

Visiting royalty at the Chapel carnival

There was a big crowd for the first post Covid carnival

The Buxton Wells Dressing Queen and retinue at the Chapel carnival

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on parade at Chapel carnvial.

