Touring Austrian brass band set to rock Buxton Carnival

Buxton Carnival-goers will be treated to a taste of Alpine culture when Austrian brass band the Lermoos descend on the town this Saturday.

The band - from the Tyrol in the Alps and first formed 228 years ago - will march through Buxton in traditional costume to warm-up crowds for the party atmosphere .

They are known for their traditional alpine melodies - appearing in many of the historic processions that form part of Austrian and German music festivals.

Richard Lower, chairman of the Well Dressing Festival, told how the musicians got in touch and asked to take part while planning a short tour of the north of England.

The Lermoos - who wanted to take part in a traditional UK festival procession - contacted volunteers at Buxton Well Dressing Festival when they discovered Buxton held a carnival parade each year.

Richard said: “We were honoured to be approached by the band and we are looking forward to them bringing another new feature to our carnival.”

On Carnival day the band will warm up the crowd on The Slopes at 12pm before the parade at 2pm - with organisers promising it will ‘delight the crowds with its eclectic mix of floats, bands, dancers, costumes and festival goers’.

The carnival road race begins at 1.45pm on New Wye Street.

After the parade touring carnival queens from neighbouring towns will gather in the Pavilion Gardens for a prize-giving followed by entertainment from marching bands and the Billerettes on the promenade.

Next up is the Buxton Lions Duck Race down the River Wye at 4.30pm while the carnival concert featuring local bands will be held at the Pavilion Gardens.

The Market Place funfair will be open from noon until 11.30pm.

Alliance Environmental Service will be promoting recycling on carnival day in Buxton.

Additional general waste and recycling bins will be set up around the town in the hope that more festival goers will recycle their empty receptacles.

Volunteers from Nestlé Waters will also be providing additional support - meaning more litter can be collected and correctly segregated to increase recycling rates on the day.