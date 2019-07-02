Tory candidate demands public response from Ruth George MP over anti-Semitism row

High Peak Conservative candidate Robert Largan has called on MP Ruth George to publicly respond to a letter asking her to specify what steps she took in dealing with a Labour councillor who posted anti-Semitic material on Facebook.

Mr Largan wrote how Ruth’s silence over the letter - written by Jewish Labour Movement (JLM) chair Mike Katz - was ‘deafening’.

Mr Katz’ letter came after it emerged High Peak councillor Rachel Abbotts had posted on Facebook an article claiming the Jews had declared war in Germany in 1933.

He asked Ruth George to provide proof that Labour Party head office had received an official complaint against Coun Abbotts and to ‘publicly support’ the investigation into Coun Abbotts’ ‘activity’.

Ruth said she had responded in full to the letter but they ‘did not request for my reply to be made public’.

She wrote (SIC): “I was asked to publicly welcome the Labour’s Party’s investigation into a screenshot 3 years ago by a now Labour councillor. This I have done.

“I received a reference number for the investigation in March following my report of the incident at the end of February, so I know it was received.

“I responded in full to the requests made by the JLM.”