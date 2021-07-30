Tortoise missing from Harpur Hill reunited with owner - thanks to neighbour's parents and their dog

Slash the leopard tortoise went missing on July 18 from his owner’s home near to Buxton Rugby Club. The five-year-old tortoise, native to the African savannah, is much bigger than other domesticated types of tortoises and disappeared during the hot spell earlier this month.

Speaking at the time, his owner Jill Whitebread said: “He comes out of his vivarium every day to walk around the house. With the hot weather we had the doors open and he must have just wandered out.”

Slash back in his vivarium, none the worse for wear after more than ten days missing from his Buxton home

Jill was concerned that Slash, who has distinctive yellow and black markings, may not have survived if the temperatures, which were in the mid to high twenties at the time of his disappearance, dropped. While he wouldn’t struggle for food, she said water may have been hard for him to find.

Jill had posted on social media to appeal for people to keep a look out for Slash, and also offered a £100 reward.

And yesterday (Friday) came the news she had been waiting for.

"There was a knock at the door this morning and I opened it to our neighbour’s parents holding Slash,” she said. “Their Jack Russell Noodle had found him nearby under a hedge.

Slash was found under a hedge

Their names are Terry and Sue Lomas and I would like to thank them.

"Slash is literally acting like nothing’s happened. He is back in his vivarium, none the worse for wear.