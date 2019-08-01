Toddbrook Reservoir - full list of closed roads in Whaley Bridge and High Peak

A number of roads in Whaley Bridge and the High Peak remain closed as emergency services and volunteers continue their work at the damaged Toddbrook Reservoir.

Derbyshire police described the incident as an 'unprecedented, fast-moving, emergency situation' and confirmed these routes are closed:

Whaley Bridge - A5004 junction with B5470 (Grid SK011806)

Whaley Bridge - Old Road Junction with Bings Road (Grid SK011808)

Whaley Bridge - Reservoir Road (cul-de-sac) adjacent Toddbrook Dam wall (Grid SK007812)

Whaley Bridge - Whaley lane junction with Orchard Road (Grid SK010814)

Buxton - A5004 Manchester Road junction with A53 (Grid SK056735)

Chapel-en-le-Frith - A6 dual carriageway traffic island junction with A624 Forresters Way and Bowden Lane (Grid SK062815)

Bridgemont - A5004 Buxton Road traffic island junction with A6 (Grid SK013823)

Buxworth - B6062 New Road junction with Station Road and Brookside (Grid SK023821)

Bridgemont - A6 Buxton Road junction with B6062 (Grid SK011826)

Furness Vale - Furness vale junction with Furness Lodge Close (Grid SK009836)

Furness Vale - Marsh Lane, Gowhole junction with Ladypit Road (Grid SK010839)

New Mills - Old Smithy Road (cul-de-sac) junction with A6015 Albion Road (Grid SK000850)

New Mills - A6015 Albion Road/Church Road junction with B6101 Union Road (Grid SK000851)

New Mills - A6015 Church Road junction with Hyde Bank Road and Edensor Way (Grid SK001351)

New Mills - B6101 Union Road junction with Back Union Road (Grid SK000853)

New Mills - Station Road (cul-de-sac) junction with B6101 Hague Bar Road (Grid SJ998853)

Hague Bar - Waterside Road junction with B6101 Lower Hague/Hague Bar Road and Fold Road (Grid SJ985857)

Disley - Waterside junction with Waterside Road/Lower Greenshall Road (Grid SJ984850)

Strines - 86101 Strines Road junction with Station Road (Grid SJ975860)

Hazel Grove - A6 London Road/Buxton Road junction with A523 Macclesfield Road (Grid SJ925865)