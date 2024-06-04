Times for New Mills Carnival and everything else you need to know including road closures
The carnival is happening this weekend so here’s everything you need to know to have the best weekend.
On Saturday June, 8 the New Mills Carnival procession will leave Market Street at 1pm and make its way down Union Rd and up Albion Rd, turning right onto Wirksmoor Road with floats and bands ending on the carnival field at Newtown rec which will have fair, stalls and entertainment.
A spokesperson for Visit New Mills said: “The following roads will be closed and this will impact access to streets leading on to these roads.
“Meal Street and High street will be shut 12pm until 2pm and Market Street, Albion Street and Union Road as well as Wirksmoor Road will all be shut 12.45pm until 2pm.”
Wirksmoor Road needs to be kept clear from Thursday evening to allow the fairground safe access to the rec field.
This year’s theme is greatest moments in history and there will be prizes for the best float and walking float as well as best decorated house, house decorated by a child as best decorated business and not for profit shop window.
There will be almost 25 groups of schools, nurseries, scouts, cheerleaders, cadets, Billerettes and even Vikings taking part in the parade.
There will also be live music throughout the day in the parade and on the field.
“The City of Manchester Pipe will join us for an unforgettable day as they parade through the streets,” says Visit New Mills.
“After the parade, come see them perform on the carnival field where they’ll be showcasing their musical talents up close.”On the carnival field there will be stalls, games and crafts as well the fair ground and there will be pizza, gourmet sausages, Greek street food, pies and sausage rolls as well as mini dutch pancakes.
A Visit New Mills spokesperson added: “We really appreciate the help and effort we get from everyone in New Mills, without you the event could not go ahead and the town would not be such a great place to live in.
“Thank you for your support and on behalf of New Mills Carnival we hope to see you all there on Saturday.”
