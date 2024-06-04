Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Mills Carnival is happening this weekend so here’s everything you need to know to have the best weekend.

The carnival is happening this weekend so here’s everything you need to know to have the best weekend.

On Saturday June, 8 the New Mills Carnival procession will leave Market Street at 1pm and make its way down Union Rd and up Albion Rd, turning right onto Wirksmoor Road with floats and bands ending on the carnival field at Newtown rec which will have fair, stalls and entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Visit New Mills said: “The following roads will be closed and this will impact access to streets leading on to these roads.

Times for New Mills Carnival and everything else you need to know including road closures. Photo Jason Chadwick

“Meal Street and High street will be shut 12pm until 2pm and Market Street, Albion Street and Union Road as well as Wirksmoor Road will all be shut 12.45pm until 2pm.”

Wirksmoor Road needs to be kept clear from Thursday evening to allow the fairground safe access to the rec field.

This year’s theme is greatest moments in history and there will be prizes for the best float and walking float as well as best decorated house, house decorated by a child as best decorated business and not for profit shop window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be almost 25 groups of schools, nurseries, scouts, cheerleaders, cadets, Billerettes and even Vikings taking part in the parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be live music throughout the day in the parade and on the field.

“The City of Manchester Pipe will join us for an unforgettable day as they parade through the streets,” says Visit New Mills.

“After the parade, come see them perform on the carnival field where they’ll be showcasing their musical talents up close.”On the carnival field there will be stalls, games and crafts as well the fair ground and there will be pizza, gourmet sausages, Greek street food, pies and sausage rolls as well as mini dutch pancakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Visit New Mills spokesperson added: “We really appreciate the help and effort we get from everyone in New Mills, without you the event could not go ahead and the town would not be such a great place to live in.