Tideswell runner raises £4,000 after surviving bowel cancer to be diagnosed with cancer in both lungs

A Tideswell man has raised over £4,000 for a cancer charity after being diagnosed with cancer in both lungs - despite being given the all clear for bowel cancer.

Andrew Keyworth, 59, who raised the whopping amount by running the five-kilometre Tideswell Inter Inns, was given the devastating lung cancer diagnosis in October last year.

Ironically doctors discovered the cancer at the same time as they told him the bowel cancer he had battled for two years was in remission.

Doctors are currently monitoring told Co-op team leader Andrew for signs of the cancer spreading.

Speaking about the moment doctors gave him the news Andrew said: “It was a bitter-sweet moment to be told the bowel cancer had gone but I had lung cancer.

“But I thought it could be worse - I could have been given six months to live and I’ve always tried to live on the positive side of life.

“And at the moment because I’m not feeling ill or showing any signs (doctors) say why give me treatment to make me poorly when I’m not feeling poorly.”

Andrew - who underwent radio and chemotherapy for the bowel cancer and has been left having to use a colostomy bag - said the thought of more treatment was not a pleasant one.

However he added: “It’s a case of ‘let’s get this done’ so I will go through it again and I know what to expect this time.

“I suppose being prepared is half the battle.

“My family worry about it more than I would but I just have to get on with living my life and do what I can.”

Speaking about the Inter Inns Andrew - who had never run before and completed the race in 33 minutes and 24 seconds to come 90th out of 115 runners - said he ‘really enjoyed it’.

He said: “I couldn’t believe the time I got - I loved the race but not the training.”

Andrew, who has worked at Tideswell Co-op for 42 years puts the success of his campaign - through a crowdfunding website and paper donations - down to support form the local community.

He said: “I’m well-known in the village - everyone knows me which is sometimes good and sometimes bad.”

Andrew is fundraising for Weston Park Cancer Charity after being treated at Sheffield’s Weston Park Hospital.

To make a donation visit virginmoneygiving.com/Andrewkeyworth2