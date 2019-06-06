Police officers issued two drivers with tickets after they travelled the wrong way up one way roads.

Buxton police say they are working with Derbyshire County Council to crack down on nuisance driving, after receiving complaints.

Tickets issued to drivers in Chapel-en-Le-Frith crackdown

Chapel-en-Le-Frith residents complained to the council about the amount of drivers allegedly contravening traffic restrictions in the village.

Throughout the afternoon and early evening yesterday, constables from Buxton safer neighbourhood team were located on Hayfield Road and Burrfields Road.

They also monitored the exit slip road off A6 Chapel by-pass, aftre complaints that vehicles are turning across the by-pass to enter the village, instead of following the diversion up to the roundabout.

A spokesman for the force said: "Derbyshire County Council have taken measures to prevent these issues and we will continue to support our partners to enforce the restrictions in place.

"Although the temporary road closures may be frustrating, it’s no excuse to put other road users in danger."