Thunderstorms set to make a return to the East Midlands this weekend

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Sunday, August 4.

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and flooding on Sunday, August 4.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain have been forecast

The warning is in place from noon until 10pm.

Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across Scotland and northern England during Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The nature of showers means that the exact location of where impacts occur is uncertain.

However, showers may become slow-moving over some locations and could receive 30-40 mm of rainfall in one or two hours.