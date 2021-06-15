Thousands enjoy activities as Buxton's Pavilion Gardens looks to bounce back from lockdown

During a busy half term week thousands of people flocked to the Pavilion Gardens to enjoy the sunshine and experience the fun attractions which now include crazy golf on the promenade and bouncy castles in The Octagon.

More than 6,000 people rode the miniature train over half term and 1,000 boats were launched on the lake as the popular attraction looks to the future.

Paul Kelsall, general manager of the Pavilion Gardens which is run by Parkwood Leisure, said: “The Gardens like many other places was hit hard by Covid.

Bringing life back to the Pavilion Gardens after a tough lock down are Jane Fletcher - J&C Novelties, Chris Bramhall - Bramhall’s Amusements and Paul Kelsall- General Manager Pavilion Gardens

“Before the first lockdown we had relaunched our boats on the water and we were trying to offer more activities for families but all that had to stop so it’s been great to see the gardens busy again.

"During half term we not only had the boats and the miniature train going but the bouncy castles and rides done by Bramhall’s amusements came back which was great and we have started crazy golf on the promenade which went down really well.”

The crazy golf is being organised by Jane Fletcher who is in charge of the town’s Spring Fair and this year will be taking over Buxton’s bonfire too.

She said: “Crazy golf is a traditional family favourite and the atmosphere it creates is fantastic to see with families and friends having fun, competing against each other and laughing.”

The bouncy castes were back in The Octagon during half term

Paul said it was great seeing so many people out enjoying themselves in the sunshine.

He said: “We have expanded our offerings to residents and tourists and we have seen an increased footfall as social restrictions ease.

"During the sunny half term more than 6,000 people rode the miniature train in the Pavilion Gardens over half term and 1,000 boats were launched on the lake.

The crazy golf and rides at Pavilion Gardens which saw thousands of people head down there during the half term holiday

"The Gardens is a day out on your doorstep and it’s great so many people have come to see us in recent weeks and we are excited to welcome more people now the crazy golf will be a regular weekend feature along with the boats and the train with the bouncy castles returning just for holidays.”