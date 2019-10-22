This is when Buxton's new Loungers bar and eatery will open

Cafe, bar and restaurant group Loungers has announced the launch date of its brand new site in Buxton.

Sacro Lounge will open at The Springs Shopping Centre in the unit formerly occupied by outdoor clothing retailer Trespass.

The West Country-based company, which runs Pico Lounge at Glossop's Howard Town Shopping Park and Sorbo Lounge in Chesterfield, is famed for its family-friendly, retro-inspired cosy retreats which are furnished in an eclectic style.

READ MORE: Ambitious plans for historic Peak District pub unveiled

It has spent £750,000 on transforming the Buxton site, which will open its doors to customers on Wednesday October 30.

The new venture has also created 25 new jobs.

The site was formerly occupied by outdoor clothing retailer Trespass, which has relocated to smaller premises within the shopping centre.

Operations manager David Matthews said: “We’re really looking forward to throwing open the doors at Sacro Lounge and showing the locals how to lounge in style.

"The team is looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible."

As is common place at Loungers sites, customers can expect to see eclectic artwork and quirky curios alongside oversized vintage sofas and old school benches, strikingly-painted table tops and statement lighting.

READ MORE: Dressing to impress at Buxton Comic-Con

Sacro Lounge will offer an all-day menu featuring everything from authentic tapas and burgers to beef chilli, paninis and mac and cheese.

Sacro Lounge will be offering an all-day food and drinks menu featuring everything from authentic tapas and burgers to beef chilli, paninis and mac and cheese, plus an ever-changing selection of specials and alternative gluten free and vegan menus.

Particular attention is paid to families, with a selection of games and books, colouring pencils and pads, a full menu just for Little Loungers and high chairs and baby-change facilities will be available for the tiny ones.

Sacro Lounge will also provide a community noticeboard and book swap area, and the new venue will be supporting Chapel-en-le-Frith-based Blythe House Hospicecare by donating 50p from every burger and 10p from every coffee sold during their first month of trading.