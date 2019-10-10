This is how YOU can help shape Buxton's tourism strategy

People in Buxton and the surrounding areas are being offered a chance to shape the area’s new tourism policy.

The Buxton Visitor Economy Strategy Board has drawn up a new survey, the result of which it says will help define the image the town needs to project if it is to make the most of the benefits expected from the re-opening of The Crescent.

“As part of the strategy, it is important to be as inclusive as possible in getting a real sense of place so that we can attract more longer-staying and higher-spending visitors to Buxton,” said Howard Swift, of The Way Design consultancy.

Backed by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and High Peak Borough Council, the strategy project steering group has brought together businesses and organisations to make the most of the one-off opportunity to capitalise on its place as a premier destination with the opening of The Crescent as a high class hotel and spa.

To take part in the survey, click here. The deadline for submissions is October 18.