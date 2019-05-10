This former High Peak children's home and council office is going under the hammer

A prominent office building in Chapel-en-le-Frith is to be sold at auction.

Cromwell House is being sold by Derbyshire County Council and is due to go under the hammer in June, with a guide price of £200,000-plus.

In the past, the property, on High Street, has served as a children's home, as offices and, latterly, as home to the county council’s adult care social services.

Andy Thompson, head of residential auctions at SDL Auctions North West, said: “This striking building is in the heart of Chapel-en-le-Frith in a street which already has a mix of housing and business premises.

“With the relevant planning permission, I could see this property being converted for any number of uses.

"It could be used as offices again or, with the demand for lower-cost housing being so strong in the High Peak, it could perhaps be redeveloped into a number of self-contained flats or even a House in Multiple Occupation.

"Anyone interested in purchasing the property for redevelopment should contact the planning department at High Peak Borough Council for pre-application advice.”

The large stone two-storey property, which has part-rendered walls, dates in part back to the 19th century, and part to the 1950s and 60s.

It extends to 424.59 square metres (4,570 sq ft) and sits on a plot of 0.32 acres.

Cromwell House is due to go under the hammer at SDL Auctions North West’s auction, at the AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester, on Wednesday June 5.