This Buxton hobbit hole needs your votes to be crowned Shed of the Year

A Buxton hobbyist has had his Lord of the Rings-inspired shed shortlisted in a national competition.

Chris Heild created a sunken hobbit hole - complete with circular door which he has called Bux End.

Garden woodcare brand Cuprinol has shortlisted 21 sheds nationwide to compete for the coveted title of Shed of the Year 2019, and this year Buxton has the chance to bring the trophy home.

The competition celebrates the great British shed in all its forms.

Judges have whittled down the entries from hundreds to just three finalists per category, who will go head-to-shed in a public vote.

This year a new category has been added with entrants being invited to show off their “Nature’s Haven” with designs inspired by nature.

Chris used reclaimed bricks and timber, working evenings and weekends to complete the job.

Complete with log burner and armchair, Chris uses his shed to work on his hobby of making armour and chain-mail.

To cast your vote, visit www.readersheds.co.uk.