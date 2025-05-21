The pictures, taken from the Getty photo agency, bring you some of the faces and fashions that show the changing face of our wonderful county.

Amongst the pictures featured are miners watching a film maker at work in 1912 and the crowning of the 1934 Festival Queen of Buxton.

We also have girls dancing around the maypole in 1935 and the West Germany football team training in Ashbourne ahead as part of the 1966 World Cup.

Take a look and enjoy your trip down memory lane.

1 . Tobogganing in Buxton Two women is pictured Tobogganing in the snow at Buxton around 1904. Photo: Getty Images

2 . Home time A group of coal miners leaving the mine in Derbyshire on 1st February 1912. Photo: Getty Images

3 . Miners in Derbyshire Miners in Derbyshire surround a cinematographer at work in 1912 Photo: Getty Images

4 . Shrovetide football A game of Shrovetide football, ' kicked - off ' by the Prince of Wales in Ashbourne, is getting rather rough, in February 1928. Photo: Getty Images