News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Year eleven dance leaders from Buxton Community School put year one at Buxton Infants School through their paces as they rehearse to perform at the Opera House.Year eleven dance leaders from Buxton Community School put year one at Buxton Infants School through their paces as they rehearse to perform at the Opera House.
Year eleven dance leaders from Buxton Community School put year one at Buxton Infants School through their paces as they rehearse to perform at the Opera House.

These pictures show what was making the news in the Buxton and High Peak area between 1996 and 2009, including Buxworth Primary School, Buxton at Christmas and Buxton Opera House

These pictures show life and what made the headlines in the Buxton Advertiser between 1996 and 2009.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Jan 2024, 14:15 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 16:14 GMT

The images have been taken by our photographer Jason Chadwick, capture road accidents, panto rehearsals and community events.

There are also cheque presentations, talent shows and plenty more.

Take a look and see if you or your organisation are featured.

Get more retro content here.

The caste of the Youlgrave panto, Jack and the Beanstalk.

1. Youlgrave panto

The caste of the Youlgrave panto, Jack and the Beanstalk. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Staff at New Mills Co-op adopt a sporting theme as they launch a year long fundraising drive for Mencap.

2. New Mills Co-op

Staff at New Mills Co-op adopt a sporting theme as they launch a year long fundraising drive for Mencap. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Chinley Amateur Dramatic Society members Glynis Wells and Elaine Voisie perform.

3. Chinley Amateur Dramatic Society

Chinley Amateur Dramatic Society members Glynis Wells and Elaine Voisie perform. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
The principal characters of Youlgrave panto's Jack and the Beanstalk.

4. Youlgrave panto

The principal characters of Youlgrave panto's Jack and the Beanstalk. Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BuxtonHigh PeakBuxton Advertiser