These beautiful well dressings are on display in Whaley Bridge and Tideswell

The well dressing festival season is well under way in parts of the High Peak and Peak District.

The age-old tradition sees drab clay boards transformed into colourful displays by teams of volunteers, which are then displayed in towns, villages and hamlets across the area. The well dressings in Tideswell are currently on display until June 29, while those in Whaley Bridge can be viewed until June 30.

One of the well dressing displays in the St John the Baptist Church yard in Tideswell.

Village Well Dressing on Fountain Square, Tideswell.

Swans Gate Well Dressing on Sherwood Road, Tideswell.

One of the well dressing displays in the St John the Baptist Church yard in Tideswell.

