These are all the winners from this year's Buxton Carnival

The full list of this year's carnival winners has been announced by Buxton Well Dressing Festival.
The 2019 Buxton Carnival was held on Saturday, July 13, and saw thousands line the streets to cheer on the colourful procession.
Buxton Carnival winners 2019 - Foot characters
1 Fancy Dress under-16: ‘St Anne’s Guides Go West’ - St Anne’s Guides
3 Group Characters under-16 (Tony Dunlevy Trophy): ‘Reusing Materials – Gigante Flowerpot Person’ - Funny Wonders
4 Group Characters adult (John Kidd Trophy): ‘Celebration of our Woodlands’ - Two Left Hands
Best foot character in the procession (Agnes Ashby Trophy): ‘Celebration of our Woodlands’ - Two Left Hands
Vehicles
10 Tableau on Vehicle - open (Cavendish Hospital Trophy): ‘80s Pride’ - Rocket Red Robin
11 Tableau on Vehicle - young people’s group (Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes Trophy): ‘Blue Planet’ - 1st Buxton Scout Group
12 Tradesman’s Turnout - ‘Carnival of the Animals’ BFF & BIF
13 Best Kept Trade Vehicle (Safeway Shield): Tin Man Scrap
14 Best Vintage, pre-1970, Trade Vehicle (Oddy Trophy): Andy Garlick Leyland tipper
Most Humorous Tableau (Parkin Fun Fair Trophy): ‘Blue Planet’ - 1st Buxton Scout Group
Most Original Entry (Otter Controls Trophy): ‘Elvis Returns to Chelmorton’ - Chelmorton Life
Royalty in the Carnival Procession
20 Best Dressed Queen’s Tableau (Keith Greenfield Trophy): Chapel-en-le-Frith Royalty
21 Best Dressed Queen’s Car: Blythe House Per Queen Marie
22 Best Car & Trailer (Daisy Ludlow Trophy): Leek Royalty
23 Best Walking Royalty (Fred Baker Memorial Trophy): Tideswell Wakes Queen Holly
Best Overall Queen’s Vehicle (Derek Cooke Trophy): Chapel-en-le-Frith Royalty
Royalty on Arena
30 Best Queen on Arena (Lilly-Anne Owen Shield): Leek Charity Queen Izzy
31 Best Junior Queen on Arena (West Road Shield): Chapel-en-le-Frith Anastasia
32 Best Princess on Arena: Leek Empress Sophie
32a Best Rosebud on Arena (Laura Homer Millennium Trophy): Blythe House Rosebud Bethany
33 Best Petal on Arena: Blythe House Petal Olivia
36 Best Male Attendant on Arena (Sherwood Cup): Barlow Male Attendant Seth
Best Senior Personality of the Day (Charlotte Simpson Trophy): Leek Personality Queen Jessica
Best Junior Personality of the Day (Stella Gill Memorial Trophy): Leek Rosebud Elle-Mai
Festival Premises
40 Best Dressed House (Packham Shield): Mia and Leo Hobson, Boarstones Lane
41 Best Dressed Public Building or Licensed Premises (Railway Hotel Trophy): Serpentine Nursery
42 Best Dressed Shop (Ben Kirkham Silver Salver): WH Smiths
43 Best Dressed Nursing Home, Residential Care or Sheltered Accommodation (Hall Bank Trust Shield): Pavilion Care Home
44 Best Dressed Gate, Front Door or Lamppost (Hoteliers & Restaurants Association Cup): ‘Child-minding with Claire’ - Peak Dale