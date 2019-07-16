These are all the winners from this year's Buxton Carnival

The full list of this year's carnival winners has been announced by Buxton Well Dressing Festival.

The 2019 Buxton Carnival was held on Saturday, July 13, and saw thousands line the streets to cheer on the colourful procession.

Chapel-en-le-Frith's royalty won prizes in the vehicles and arena categories. Photo by Anne Shelley.

Click here to see pictures from the parade

Buxton Carnival winners 2019 - Foot characters

1 Fancy Dress under-16: ‘St Anne’s Guides Go West’ - St Anne’s Guides

3 Group Characters under-16 (Tony Dunlevy Trophy): ‘Reusing Materials – Gigante Flowerpot Person’ - Funny Wonders

4 Group Characters adult (John Kidd Trophy): ‘Celebration of our Woodlands’ - Two Left Hands

Best foot character in the procession (Agnes Ashby Trophy): ‘Celebration of our Woodlands’ - Two Left Hands

Vehicles

10 Tableau on Vehicle - open (Cavendish Hospital Trophy): ‘80s Pride’ - Rocket Red Robin

11 Tableau on Vehicle - young people’s group (Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes Trophy): ‘Blue Planet’ - 1st Buxton Scout Group

12 Tradesman’s Turnout - ‘Carnival of the Animals’ BFF & BIF

13 Best Kept Trade Vehicle (Safeway Shield): Tin Man Scrap

14 Best Vintage, pre-1970, Trade Vehicle (Oddy Trophy): Andy Garlick Leyland tipper

Most Humorous Tableau (Parkin Fun Fair Trophy): ‘Blue Planet’ - 1st Buxton Scout Group

Most Original Entry (Otter Controls Trophy): ‘Elvis Returns to Chelmorton’ - Chelmorton Life

Royalty in the Carnival Procession

20 Best Dressed Queen’s Tableau (Keith Greenfield Trophy): Chapel-en-le-Frith Royalty

21 Best Dressed Queen’s Car: Blythe House Per Queen Marie

22 Best Car & Trailer (Daisy Ludlow Trophy): Leek Royalty

23 Best Walking Royalty (Fred Baker Memorial Trophy): Tideswell Wakes Queen Holly

Best Overall Queen’s Vehicle (Derek Cooke Trophy): Chapel-en-le-Frith Royalty

Royalty on Arena

30 Best Queen on Arena (Lilly-Anne Owen Shield): Leek Charity Queen Izzy

31 Best Junior Queen on Arena (West Road Shield): Chapel-en-le-Frith Anastasia

32 Best Princess on Arena: Leek Empress Sophie

32a Best Rosebud on Arena (Laura Homer Millennium Trophy): Blythe House Rosebud Bethany

33 Best Petal on Arena: Blythe House Petal Olivia

36 Best Male Attendant on Arena (Sherwood Cup): Barlow Male Attendant Seth

Best Senior Personality of the Day (Charlotte Simpson Trophy): Leek Personality Queen Jessica

Best Junior Personality of the Day (Stella Gill Memorial Trophy): Leek Rosebud Elle-Mai

Festival Premises

40 Best Dressed House (Packham Shield): Mia and Leo Hobson, Boarstones Lane

41 Best Dressed Public Building or Licensed Premises (Railway Hotel Trophy): Serpentine Nursery

42 Best Dressed Shop (Ben Kirkham Silver Salver): WH Smiths

43 Best Dressed Nursing Home, Residential Care or Sheltered Accommodation (Hall Bank Trust Shield): Pavilion Care Home

44 Best Dressed Gate, Front Door or Lamppost (Hoteliers & Restaurants Association Cup): ‘Child-minding with Claire’ - Peak Dale