These 16 pictures are bound to bring back so many memories of the American Adventure Theme Park

We've delved into our picture archives and found these great old shots of the American Adventure Theme Park.

We've delved into our archives and found 35 fantastic old pictures of the American Adventure Theme Park. The attraction, which was based in Ilkeston, opened in 1987 and closed in 2007. It pulled in crowds from across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and indeed the rest of the UK.

The entrance to the American Adventure Theme Park.
Remember the Missile?!
Thrillseekers enjoying the Missile.
The Missile opened in 1989. At the time it was voted the number one rollercoaster in the UK.
