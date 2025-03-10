When it was announced last year that the Peak District is to ‘Pass GO,’ the public was invited to send in suggestions for landmarks and organisations to feature in the game.

In all, over 30 Peak landmarks and organisations star on their very own piece of Monopoly prime estate.

The game is themed in sets from tourism to heritage, hotels to shopping - and more, all to reflect the history and vibrancy of the region. The four train stations from the classic original take on a ‘travel’ theme and include Edale rail station and Ashbourne Tunnel.

In addition to the bespoke squares, the Chance and Community Chest cards are customised too. One Community Chest card rewards players with an afternoon tea at The Maynard, which is one of three hotels that feature in the game, all of them in the yellow set.

Ashgate Hospice and the Derbyshire Times also appear on Community Chest spaces.

Rob Hattersley, managing director of Longbow Venues, hosted the launch event at The George in Hathersage.

He said: “We are so thrilled to have three spaces for the Maynard at Grindleford, The George at Hathersage and the Ashford Arms featured on the Peak District Monopoly board. It’s a fantastic thing for the area and a great thing to shout about.

“We hosted the launch event today and had a great turnout. We’re so happy to showcase this product.”

John Keen-Tomlinson, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK, added: “We knew the Peak District had a tight knit community feel and loads of people are really passionate about the area.”

Charlotte Butterworth, Head of Fundraising at Ashgate Hospice, said: “We’re thrilled that Ashgate Hospice has been chosen to feature on the MONOPOLY: Peak District Edition board. As a charity that relies on fundraising to provide end of life care, it’s an honour to be recognised in such an iconic game.”

The brand-new Peak District edition hit the shops on hit and is available in leading stores including Big Top Toys in Matlock, priced at £34.99. The Derbyshire Times has ten MONOPOLY: Peak District Edition board games to giveaway. If you would like to be in with a chance of getting one send your name, address and telephone number to [email protected] by March 20. Normal competition rules apply.

