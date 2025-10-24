The most haunted buildings and places in Derbyshire and the Peak District - where you might spot a ghost on Halloween

3 . Winnats Pass, Castleton

This impressive limestone gorge is said to be haunted by a young couple who were murdered whilst eloping. In 1768 a runaway pair Henry (Allen) and Clara, were married at the extra-parochial chapel of Peak Forest. While on their way to Castleton they were seized by five miners in the Winnats, dragged to a barn and murdered and the bodies were hidden in a cave. The couple's remains were eventually buried at St. Edmund's Church in Castleton. It is said that their ghosts still roam Winnats Pass, and their screams can sometimes be heard on dark nights. Clara's red leather saddle is now reportedly on display at the Speedwell Cavern Museum. Photo: Phil Sproson - Visit Peak District and Derbyshire