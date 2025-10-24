The most haunted buildings and places in Derbyshire and the Peak District - where you might spot a ghost on Halloween

We’ve taken a look at some of the notoriously haunted sites include Bolsover Castle and the plague village of Eyam.
Read on for terrifying tales…and dare to discover the haunting local legends and myths ready for Halloween.
1. Bolsover Castle
Bolsover Castle is known for its paranormal activity, and staff maintain a "ghost book" for visitors to record their own supernatural experiences. This is a result of the castle's reputation as one of the country's most haunted locations, with numerous reports of ghostly figures and unexplained phenomena. Visitors have claimed to feel a child holding their hand, only to discover there is no one there. He is said to be a young boy who died many centuries ago after tumbling from a tree in the courtyard. Inside the Little Castle, a baby can sometimes be heard crying… Photo: Bolsover Camera Club - Visit Peak District and Derbyshire
2. Eyam
One of the most famous spots in haunted Derbyshire is Eyam aka ‘the plague village’. Many tales and sightings are linked to the 1665-1666 plague that ravaged the area. Eyam Hall is considered haunted, primarily by the ghost of a servant girl named Sarah Mills who drowned in the well. Other reports mention the ghost of an old man seen upstairs, though these sightings are less prominent. Reported phenomena include sightings of ghosts, unexplained cold spots, and unusual sounds or smells. Pictured is Eyam graveyard. Photo: Paul - stock.adobe.com
3. Winnats Pass, Castleton
This impressive limestone gorge is said to be haunted by a young couple who were murdered whilst eloping. In 1768 a runaway pair Henry (Allen) and Clara, were married at the extra-parochial chapel of Peak Forest. While on their way to Castleton they were seized by five miners in the Winnats, dragged to a barn and murdered and the bodies were hidden in a cave. The couple's remains were eventually buried at St. Edmund's Church in Castleton. It is said that their ghosts still roam Winnats Pass, and their screams can sometimes be heard on dark nights. Clara's red leather saddle is now reportedly on display at the Speedwell Cavern Museum. Photo: Phil Sproson - Visit Peak District and Derbyshire
4. Hardwick Hall
Hardwick Old Hall is believed to be haunted, though official sources don't confirm specific hauntings. Online accounts and photos claiming to show ghosts. It is an Elizabethan house built by Bess of Hardwick, who was one of its best-connected women of the Elizabethan age, and it’s said that her apparition has been seen in the Long Hall. Photo: Rob - stock.adobe.com