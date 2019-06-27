The Flying Scotsman heading to Derbyshire - timings and locations where you can see it
The Flying Scotsman is heading to Derbyshire this weekend.
The famous locomotive is passing through the county as it travels from Ealing Broadway to York on Saturday. Here are the estimated times and locations for its journey through Derbyshire. The Flying Scotsman to pass through Chesterfield this weekend - here's everything you need to know
1. Toton Junction
Pass through at 11.14am
jpimedia
2. Toton Central
Pass through at 11.16am
jpimedia
3. Trowell Junction
Pass through - 11.20am
jpimedia
4. Langley Mill
Pass through 11.26am
other
View more