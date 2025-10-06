Town Crier Bill Weston MBE opens Buxton's Blythe House Hospice shop back in 2013. Photo Jason Chadwickplaceholder image
The faces of shoppers and traders in Buxton’s Spring Gardens over the years

By Lucy Ball
Published 6th Oct 2025, 11:12 BST
Snaps from our photographer showing the faces of people who have worked or shopped in Buxton’s Spring Gardens and Springs Shopping Centre.

Who can you see in these throwback photos from more than a decade ago?

Opening of the new Craft Works shop, Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Feeling crafty

Opening of the new Craft Works shop, Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Stuart Clowes at his family shop Clowes Chemist. Photo Jason Chadwick

2. Potions and bottles

Stuart Clowes at his family shop Clowes Chemist. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Sandra Allard retiring manager of the Age UK shop in Buxton was given a fond farewell in 2017. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Fond farewell

Sandra Allard retiring manager of the Age UK shop in Buxton was given a fond farewell in 2017. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Fund raising for the British Heart Foundation at the Edinburgh Woolen Shop, Wendy Ashmore and Tileena Williams back in 2014. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Fundraisers

Fund raising for the British Heart Foundation at the Edinburgh Woolen Shop, Wendy Ashmore and Tileena Williams back in 2014. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

