The Buxton Flowerpot Trail 2023 is Going to the Opera!

Buxton-based community arts group, Funny Wonders, has announced that the fun-filled, family-friendly flowerpot trail will return in 2023 thanks to continued support from Derbyshire County Council and High Peak Borough Council Councillors.

To celebrate the return to Buxton this year of the entire International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival, the trail theme is ‘Gilbert & Sullivan operas’, so get thinking pirates, fairies and modern major generals!

The trail simply aims to bring a smile to those walking around the town. All households, businesses, schools and community groups are invited to get involved and make a flowerpot creation for the trail. They can be displayed in gardens, on gateposts, door steps or in windows, anywhere so long as they are visible from the pavement / public walkways.

Serpentine Community Garden's creation in 2022

For those not familiar with G&S operas, Funny Wonders has put together an overview of their main characters and selected props to help you come up with some ideas. You can download a copy from their website www.funnywonders.org.uk or pick up a copy at one of their making workshops or pick-up-pots stalls.

The trail will run during July and August alongside all four of the town’s summer festivals and will once again be part of the Buxton Festival Fringe.

An exciting addition this year, the International Gilbert & Sullivan Festival will be including a 'Best Flowerpot Creation' category in their annual awards ceremony on Friday 11 August and will be encouraging all their performing companies to make a flowerpot creation to reflect their productions.

Funny Wonders’ Artistic Director, Ali Quas-Cohen said. "If you’re getting involved for the first time, we ask that you don’t buy new pots – it’s all about finding creative uses for old resources. We’ll be running workshops where you can pick-up some old pots for free, including at the Buxton Spring Fair on 1st May, Buxton Markets on 13th May, The Green Man Gallery on 27th May and the Rotary Summer Fair in the Pavilion Gardens on 3rd June.”

South Street Ukraine creation in 2022

The deadline to register a location for the trail is Sunday 25th June so there’s plenty of time to plan your creation. To find out more, email [email protected]

West Road Jubilee creation in 2022