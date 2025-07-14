The 8 best restaurants in Derbyshire according to OpenTable reviews

The Diners’ Choice Lists are compiled and updated each month using diners’ reviews and aim to highlight the best local restaurants across five categories: Best Overall, Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambience and Best Value.
The list for Derbyshire was updated on July 5 and highlight restaurants with the best overall cuisine in Derbyshire.
Each month, OpenTable analyses diner reviews to help you discover new favourite restaurants.
Scroll through our gallery to see which restaurants have been recognised by OpenTable this month.
1. Stones
Stones, in Matlock is a cosy restaurant serving modern British cuisine. The kitchen marries British produce with recipes inspired by international cuisine. Open Table stated every dish demonstrates the culinary imagination, technique and flair of the vibrant kitchen team. Diners can enjoy views overlooking the River Derwent and one of the finest dining experiences in the area. One reviewer stated: "Amazing dining experience from start to finish." The restaurant score 4.9/5 from 2825 reviews. Photo: google
2. Odyssey Greek Restaurant
Odyssey Restaurant is a little piece of Greece transported into the heart of Chesterfield. Open Table stated Odyssey offers a journey of authentic flavours, owned and run by a Greek family. One reviewer said: "The choice and quality of food were second to none." Reviewers gave the restaurant 4.9/5 in 951 reviews. Photo: Google
3. Dovecote Restaurant
The recently refurbished Dovecote Restaurant offers refined British and European menu, overlooking the local golf course. It scored 4.8/5 in 2183 reviews. One reviewer said: "Amazing food in a beautiful setting." Photo: Submitted
4. The Bluebell
The Bluebell in South Wingfield has a 4.7/5 rating from its 2,100 OpenTable reviews. The restaurant offers traditional pub food with a modern twist. One reviewer said: "Fabulous food in a lovely setting." Photo: Google
