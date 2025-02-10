The 10 best restaurants across Derbyshire and the Peak District – recommended by the experts from the Good Food Guide

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 12:29 BST
The Good Food Guide has ranked these restaurants as the best across Derbyshire and the Peak District – making them perfect places to visit over the coming weeks.

If you’re looking for somewhere to eat across Derbyshire and the Peak District, look no further than the places recommended by the Good Food Guide – ranging from gastropubs serving up modern British cuisine to high-end restaurants.

Every Derbyshire eatery listed by the Good Food Guide can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places in the coming weeks?

1. Best places to eat in Derbyshire

These are the best places to eat in Derbyshire - according to the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Prince of Wales at Baslow was rated as a “local gem” by the Good Food Guide.

2. Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales at Baslow was rated as a “local gem” by the Good Food Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Good Food Guide gave Fischer’s Baslow Hall a “very good” rating.

3. Fischer's at Baslow Hall, Baslow

The Good Food Guide gave Fischer’s Baslow Hall a “very good” rating. Photo: Brian Eyre

Lovage at Bakewell has received a “good” rating from the Good Food Guide.

4. Lovage by Lee Smith, Bakewell

Lovage at Bakewell has received a “good” rating from the Good Food Guide. Photo: Google

