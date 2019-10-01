Thanksgiving service recognises those who helped save Toddbrook Reservoir

A thanksgiving service was held in Whaley Bridge to honour everyone who was involved in saving the dam and the town.

The civic service, organised by the Town Council, saw emergency workers come together with volunteers, local authority officials and members of the community to reflect on the Toddbrook crisis.

Martin Thomas, chair of the town council, led the proceedings at Whaley Bridge Uniting Church, and he said: “The ground floor of the church was full, we had people upstairs and it has been watched by hundreds of people online which is amazing.

“So many people want to say thank you to everyone who has helped.” Martin said it was important to draw a line under the emergency and mark an end to that period and look forward to the future but honour the work of the 1,000 people who turned up from all over the country to help.

He said: “It is hard for those not evacuated to understand the distress this caused and we must continue to look after them.

“We we live with daily reminders of what happened and what could of happened for years as investigations continue at the dam and we will forever be indebted to the people who saved our town.”



Bible readings were read out; I lift up my eyes to the hills-- where does my help come from, children from Whaley Bridge Primary School sang a song which spoke of ‘my place where I live, my place where I call home’.

The whole service was one of togetherness and unity and pharmacist Raj Modi who helped stayed behind the cordon to help those in need get their prescription medications said: “What I saw, the co-operation, the communication between people and organisations never have I seen a town come so closely together.”

Speaking on behalf of the volunteers Jan Glover who was based at the football club said: “It was amazing to see teams come from all over the country as quick as they could not really knowing what they were about to face.”

Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire’s Police Crime Commissioner, was also at the service and he said: “It’s events of this magnitude which bring communities together.

“I am immensely proud of the spirit of Derbyshire and its communities who came together in our hour of need.” Rev Keith Sandow from the Uniting Church added: “It was an honour and a privilege to be proud of such an important occasion.”