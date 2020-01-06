Tesco Bags of Help is looking for grant applications in Derbyshire

Community groups and charities across Derbyshire are being invited to apply for funding through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Applications are officially open for 2020, with more than £6 million to be shared across England throughout 2020 - and anyone can nominate groups and charities benefiting communities.

Three groups will be awarded grant amounts of £2,000, £1,000 or £500 every three months.

The scheme sees money raised from the sale of reusable Bags for Life in Tesco stores across the country used to fund local projects.

Bags of Help has awarded more than £80 million in grants to over 27,000 community projects since launching in October 2015.

And customers decide where the money goes, casting their votes for shortlisted charities using blue tokens handed out in stores.

Keith Jackson, Bags of Help Manager at Tesco, said: “From projects to improve community spaces to groups looking for support with community events, purchasing new equipment and funding coaches, we encourage you to nominate and apply, and get involved in this fantastic scheme.

“Bags of Help has provided more than £80 million of funding to more than 27,000 local community projects to date, and there is so much more we want to help groups to achieve.”

The scheme runs in partnership with community charity Groundwork.

Graham Duxbury, CEO of Groundwork UK, said: “We encourage community groups to apply for Bags of Help funding to help improve places and spaces in local communities.

“We are pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to help local communities thrive.”

One of the key ways Groundwork supports communities is by distributing grants to local groups and charities.

They also make sure groups can access support through their network of local enablers.

These experienced community workers can help people with their applications and help deliver projects with the funds awarded.

As a charity Groundwork is committed to performing this role in the most cost-effective way possible.