Ten pictures of Princess Anne's royal visit to Buxton

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 13:24 BST
HRH Princess Anne came to Buxton to meet with the volunteers from the Helen Atkin Riding for the Disabled Association.

The Princess Royal presented rosettes to participating riders and long-service awards to volunteers, horses and ponies, before cutting a celebratory cake and unveiling a commemorative plaque. She also received a posy from one of the group’s youngest riders, six-year-old Emmie Wakerley.

Check out the pictures below of her royal visit to Fern Farm in Buxton.

HRH The Princess Royal presents a long-service award to loyal RDA pony Cracker and chats with Louise Thompson, co-owner of Buxton Riding School (right), watched by Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA Chairperson Janine Frost (left) and volunteer Karen King (far left). Photo David John King

1. Long service award

HRH The Princess Royal presents a long-service award to loyal RDA pony Cracker and chats with Louise Thompson, co-owner of Buxton Riding School (right), watched by Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA Chairperson Janine Frost (left) and volunteer Karen King (far left). Photo David John King Photo: DAVID JOHN KING

HRH The Princess Royal hands out rosettes to participants in the Musical Ride. Photo David John King

2. Big smile

HRH The Princess Royal hands out rosettes to participants in the Musical Ride. Photo David John King Photo: DAVID JOHN KING

HRH The Princess Royal presents certificates and chats to long-serving volunteers at Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA.. Photo David John King

3. Chatting to volunteers

HRH The Princess Royal presents certificates and chats to long-serving volunteers at Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA.. Photo David John King Photo: DAVID JOHN KING

HRH The Princess Royal presents a long service certificate to Louise Thompson, co-owner of Buxton Riding School. Photo David John King

4. Presenting a certificate

HRH The Princess Royal presents a long service certificate to Louise Thompson, co-owner of Buxton Riding School. Photo David John King Photo: DAVID JOHN KING

