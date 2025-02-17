The Princess Royal presented rosettes to participating riders and long-service awards to volunteers, horses and ponies, before cutting a celebratory cake and unveiling a commemorative plaque. She also received a posy from one of the group’s youngest riders, six-year-old Emmie Wakerley.
Check out the pictures below of her royal visit to Fern Farm in Buxton.
1. Long service award
HRH The Princess Royal presents a long-service award to loyal RDA pony Cracker and chats with Louise Thompson, co-owner of Buxton Riding School (right), watched by Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA Chairperson Janine Frost (left) and volunteer Karen King (far left). Photo David John King Photo: DAVID JOHN KING
2. Big smile
HRH The Princess Royal hands out rosettes to participants in the Musical Ride. Photo David John King Photo: DAVID JOHN KING
3. Chatting to volunteers
HRH The Princess Royal presents certificates and chats to long-serving volunteers at Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA.. Photo David John King Photo: DAVID JOHN KING
4. Presenting a certificate
HRH The Princess Royal presents a long service certificate to Louise Thompson, co-owner of Buxton Riding School. Photo David John King Photo: DAVID JOHN KING
