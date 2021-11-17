Ted Talk comes to Hayfield

TedX is the community led grassroots brand of Ted Talks and on Thursday November, 25 the first TedX will be taking place at the Royal Hotel in Hayfield.

It was an idea of Michael Hunter before the pandemic but as Covid took hold the plans got put on the back burner and now it has been rescheduled for next week.

Michael said: “The High Peak is full of wonderful and amazing people and everyone has a story to tell.

Michael Hunter outside The Royal Hayfield Hotel where the first TedX talk is being held

"You could be walking down the street and pass the person with the most interesting life but you wouldn’t know it so I wanted to do something to celebrate all that is great and good in the High Peak and Derbyshire.

“We could have just done an evening of talks but there is something about the Ted brand which makes people sit up and listen and catch people’s attention.”

To fall in line with the TedX guidelines all talks must be 18 minutes and not contain politics, religion and only science which can be backed up with facts.

Michael, who has just set up High Peak Health Clinic in Hayfield, said: “The message is to not be devise but present talks which really inspire and get thinking.”The 49-year-old has organised five speakers all from backgrounds to make the event varied.

Holly Hartley an educationalist who will be talking about a model of tried and tested school improvement which has been implemented in several schools in challenging circumstances asking if it can it also be applied to organisations outside of education?

Nickie Sutton will then take the mic to raise awareness about the importance of good sleep.

Is planting millions of trees the solution to the climate crisis? is the title of Paul Finn’s talk and he will be followed by Dr. Andrew Hooton who is Head of Sport and Exercise Science. at Derby University and will be talking about shaping your own environment and the final talk will be from Dr. Ruth Ashton who will discuss how exercise can help in the recovery from prostate cancer.

TEDxHayfield is a not for profit event but the event is still tickets to cover costs. Tickets are £7 and available from tedxhayfield.co.uk/buy-tickets.