Tarmac donation helps Chapel Town Football Club by new pitch mower as players return to training

The club has acquired a new and improved mower to maintain the pitch thanks to a donation of almost £14,000 from Tarmac’s Landfill Communities Fund, just as lockdown restrictions have been lifted to allow teams to resume training again.

Club chairman Alastair Carrington said: “Many thanks to all at Tarmac for providing us with this chance to upgrade our machine. Players, committee members and supporters are all very grateful.”

The cub has six junior, two senior and a girls’ team who all train and play on the one pitch.

The Chapel Town Football Club girls? team show off the new mower to Tarmac Tunstead Cement Plant?s environmental coordinator Josie Shereston

The club’s old mower was more than 20 years old and had required major maintenance over recent years, making it very unreliable. The new three-bladed sit-on machine is already making a big difference to the ground’s staff and players.

Josie Shereston, environmental coordinator at Tarmac’s Tunstead cement plant said: “Grassroots sport has had such a struggle over the last year with very little time where people have been able to play or train.

“I am delighted that Tarmac has been able to give this club such a practical boost with the grant to replace their old mower. Hopefully all the teams will be back soon, enjoying the well-cut playing surface.”

Tarmac donates around £1million via the Landfill Communities Fund. each year to community projects wherever it has operations throughout the UK. For more information about funding available and how to apply, see entrust.org.uk.