The Chelmorton Chase is returning this month where runners can take on a hilly five mile race - but with a down hill finish all while taking in the stunning views of the Peak District.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting 1,100 feet above sea level the chase is one of the highest running races in the Peak District and it is back on Sunday September, 28.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Runners of all abilities are invited to the race with a view.

“Passing the Church Inn pub for the Five Wells track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelmorton Chase returns this month to see runners take on a five mile race through the Peak District. Photo submitted

“The race covers five miles climbing high out of the village with spectacular views from the High Stool limestone trail, a fast downhill road descent back to the village before returning down the Main Street.”

The running challenge of Chelly Chase, as it is known affectionately by locals, is a mixed terrain of road, tracks and trail north of Bakewell and , three miles south of Buxton.

The spokesperson said: “ Runners follow the iconic blue arrows signposted by an army of village marshals in yellow hi-vis, extra motivation for all abilities with medals for the first hundred finishers.

“With climbs for the views, runners are rewarded with a long downhill finish to Main Street and cheers home outside primitive Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runners enjoying the views of the Chelmorton Chase. Photo submitted

“There will also be a live photo gallery of entrants with free of charge photos to the runners in front of some of the best back drops of the Peak National Park.”

Buxton runner Andy Wilton holds the course record at thirty minutes thirty one seconds and villager Ian Hulse holds the locals' record.

A double winner for the Dark Peak Running Club is Stuart Bond who took first place in 2008 and 2010.

From 2010 the Joan Windross memorial shield has been presented to the first lady runner across the line. It holds more than a decade of names for lady running winners and is on display in the Church Inn pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a one hundred pound team prize for affiliated clubs.

For those wanting to take part in the event, register on the day from 10am and the race starts at 11am.

For more information visit www.chelmorton.net