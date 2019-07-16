Take a peek inside this Peak District pub after stunning £620,000 transformation
This historic pub in a picturesque Peak District village has reopened its doors following a £620,000 transformation.
The Devonshire Arms at Hartington has undergone a major renovation, with a full internal refurbishment including its three en-suite bedrooms and a complete overhaul of its garden space. The pub now also offers a wide range of cask, craft and world lagers to match an extensive choice of gins, premium spirits and wine, and a new food menu.
The pub now offers a wide range of cask, craft and world lagers to match an extensive choice of gins, premium spirits and wine.