Occupying the location of the former Trespass store in the Springs shopping centre, Sacro Lounge is the latest opening by West Country based Loungers Group, which also owns Pico Lounge in Glossop and Sorbo Lounge in Chesterfield. Twenty five new jobs have been created at the bar, with the company spending £750,000 on the transformation. This is when Buxton's new Loungers bar and eatery will open

