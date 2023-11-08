News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
The snow-covered landscape in Bakewell on 20th January 1937.The snow-covered landscape in Bakewell on 20th January 1937.
The snow-covered landscape in Bakewell on 20th January 1937.

Take a look at these retro images showing beautiful winter wonderland scenes around Derbyshire over the years

The weather hasn’t quite got their yet but temperatures are certainly dipping and the depths of winter are nearing.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Nov 2023, 10:47 GMT

It won’t be long until the first snowfall of the season arrives and driving and getting out and about suddenly becomes a little more chaotic.

But it will also bring a winter wonderland, with kids able to get outside and have a great time playing.

Here we take a look back down the years of snowy scenes across the county.

Send your pictures to [email protected]

A train passes through a snowy landscape in Derbyshire in January 1936.

1. A snowy landscape

A train passes through a snowy landscape in Derbyshire in January 1936. Photo: Fox Photos

Photo Sales
The snow-covered landscape in Bakewell on 20th January 1937.

2. Tough driving conditions

The snow-covered landscape in Bakewell on 20th January 1937. Photo: Nick Yapp:d

Photo Sales
Winter sports were in full swing in Buxton, where the snow in places was a foot deep.

3. A toboggan party

Winter sports were in full swing in Buxton, where the snow in places was a foot deep. Photo: Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
Winter sports enthusiasts enjoying the rare opportunity to ski on the slopes of Kinder Scout on 31st January 1939.

4. Winter sports enthusiasts

Winter sports enthusiasts enjoying the rare opportunity to ski on the slopes of Kinder Scout on 31st January 1939. Photo: Fox Photos

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Derbyshire