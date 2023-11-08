The weather hasn’t quite got their yet but temperatures are certainly dipping and the depths of winter are nearing.

It won’t be long until the first snowfall of the season arrives and driving and getting out and about suddenly becomes a little more chaotic.

But it will also bring a winter wonderland, with kids able to get outside and have a great time playing.

Here we take a look back down the years of snowy scenes across the county.

Send your pictures to [email protected]

1 . A snowy landscape A train passes through a snowy landscape in Derbyshire in January 1936. Photo: Fox Photos

2 . Tough driving conditions The snow-covered landscape in Bakewell on 20th January 1937. Photo: Nick Yapp:d

3 . A toboggan party Winter sports were in full swing in Buxton, where the snow in places was a foot deep. Photo: Hulton Archive

4 . Winter sports enthusiasts Winter sports enthusiasts enjoying the rare opportunity to ski on the slopes of Kinder Scout on 31st January 1939. Photo: Fox Photos