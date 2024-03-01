Take a look at these bargain properties up for sale in and around High Peak for under £90,000

So whether you are a first time buyer or an investor looking for a new property, take a look at what is on the market.
Here’s a round up of what is up available on rightmove.com
1. Eagle Street, Buxton - £55,000
A one-bedroom apartment on the top floor of Westall Court, this property offers a straightforward living space with potential. Being chain-free, it provides an uncomplicated entry into the housing market. Photo: rightmove.co.uk
2. Marble Court, Buxton - £31,250 Shared ownership
This two-bed flat offers comfortable and modern living spaces, making it an ideal choice for both young professionals and small families.The flat consists of two well-proportioned bedrooms, providing ample space for first time buyers or new families. The flat has two parking spaces. Photo: rightmove.co.uk
3. Eagle Parade, Buxton - £50,000
A one bedroom third floor flat in a central location. With uPVC sealed unit double glazing and electric heating. Ideal first time buyer property or investment purchase. Photo: rightmove.co.uk
4. Tunstead Milton, Whaley Bridge, High Peak - £50,000
A small piece of land, currently used for grazing with far reaching views. The land extends to approximately 0.93 Acres and is bordered by stone walling and fencing. Photo: rightmove.co.uk