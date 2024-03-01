News you can trust since 1852
Take a look at these bargain properties up for sale in and around High Peak for under £90,000

From plots of land and one-bedroom flats to shared ownership homes, there’s lots on the market under £90,000.
By Lucy Ball
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:51 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 16:39 GMT

So whether you are a first time buyer or an investor looking for a new property, take a look at what is on the market.

Here’s a round up of what is up available on rightmove.com

A one-bedroom apartment on the top floor of Westall Court, this property offers a straightforward living space with potential. Being chain-free, it provides an uncomplicated entry into the housing market.

1. Eagle Street, Buxton - £55,000

This two-bed flat offers comfortable and modern living spaces, making it an ideal choice for both young professionals and small families.The flat consists of two well-proportioned bedrooms, providing ample space for first time buyers or new families. The flat has two parking spaces.

2. Marble Court, Buxton - £31,250 Shared ownership

A one bedroom third floor flat in a central location. With uPVC sealed unit double glazing and electric heating. Ideal first time buyer property or investment purchase.

3. Eagle Parade, Buxton - £50,000

A small piece of land, currently used for grazing with far reaching views. The land extends to approximately 0.93 Acres and is bordered by stone walling and fencing.

4. Tunstead Milton, Whaley Bridge, High Peak - £50,000

