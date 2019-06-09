Take a look at the garden which won four awards at the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show

The gold medal winning garden, designed by horticulturalist and RHS Ambassador, Jamie Butterworth, was voted the People’s Choice Award 2019. Inspired by RHS founder John Wedgwood’s vision of using the power of horticulture and plants to connect people and unite communities, the garden has already been awarded a coveted RHS gold medal, Best in Show, Public’s Favourite and Best Construction Award.

Jamie drew inspiration from John Wedgwoods personal garden.

Garden Designer Jamie Butterworth from Butterworth Horticulture

Hehandpicked many plants from Wedgwood's original plant journal, such as sweet peas, roses, herbs and fruit trees.

Jamie said: Im completely over the moon. It has been a real privilege and to mark such a special occasion with four top honours is just incredible.

