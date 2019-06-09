Take a look at the garden which won four awards at the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show
Wedgwood’s 260th anniversary show garden has made RHS history as the first to secure the highest accolades that can be achieved in all four award categories.
The gold medal winning garden, designed by horticulturalist and RHS Ambassador, Jamie Butterworth, was voted the People’s Choice Award 2019. Inspired by RHS founder John Wedgwood’s vision of using the power of horticulture and plants to connect people and unite communities, the garden has already been awarded a coveted RHS gold medal, Best in Show, Public’s Favourite and Best Construction Award.
Jamie drew inspiration from John Wedgwoods personal garden.