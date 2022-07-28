Table top sale in Chapel-en-le-Frith this weekend

From 10am until 3pm on Saturday July, 30 there will be a table top and craft market at Chapel Leisure Centre.

The event is being organised by the the Chapel Royal British legion Branch and there will be 2022 poppy pins for sale as well as limited edition Falkland 40th Pins and Platinum Jubilee pins too.

To book a table call Georgina Burgess on 07590636160.

The following weekend on Saturday August, 6 there will be a scone sale organised by the Women’s Institute in Chapel.

There will be 50 varieties of scone available at the New Inn on Manchester Road between 11am and 2pm.