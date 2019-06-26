Sun coming out for Whaley Bridge Carnival

Whaley Bridge is set to see ‘one of the biggest processions in the High Peak this year’ - with temperatures expected to soar on Saturday.

As well the traditional procession spectacle it will feature the “Whaley Waltz” annual fell run plus fairground rides, ice cream, food, refreshments, face painting and a variety of stalls.

Carnival-goers will be entertained with musical performances by Whaley Bridge Band and the Northenden Pipe Band throughout the afternoon. There will also be a special display by the Whaley Bridge Branch of the Royal British Legion of their poppy-decorated JCB Digger.

Saturday’s procession will gather at the Canal Basin near Bingswood Industrial Estate - lining up from 12.30pm in time to start from Canal Street at 1pm.

It will move along Market Street - eventually finishing at Whaley Bridge Bowling Club which opens from 12pm with entry priced at £1 per person and under-11s free of charge.

Judging of shops, pubs, houses and lampposts will start at 10.30am while judging of floats, vintage vehicles, walking groups and visiting royalty will start at 11.30am.

The fell race starts at approximately 1.30pm.

This year will see the return of visiting royalty to the procession and there will be a court of queens afterwards at the bowling club.

Whaley Bridge Carnival chairman Tim Mourne said: “The aim is for this year’s procession to be bigger and better than last year’s and to be one of the biggest in the High Peak.

“As well as the event itself the carnival plays another important role within the community.

“Each year the proceeds from the collection buckets are donated back to many local children’s and youth organisations.”

Organisations can apply after carnival day in writing to be considered for a donation.

For more information, email tjm.mourne@btinternet.com.