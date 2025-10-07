Steve Coogan visits Peak District in new BBC1 television series How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge)
How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) sees Steve exploring the Mam Tor and Kinder Scout area as he soaks up the delights of the natural world. He shouts at paragliders: “Do you think flying is good for mental health’, learns the ancient craft of sheep herding, inspects dry stone walls, visits an old church and spends a night in a pub.
The episode features Steve’s best moment of the whole series. He said: “Favourite Partridge thing that we've filmed I think is Alan herding sheep. I literally herded sheep, it wasn't an act! What I enjoyed about it was that Alan's really good at herding sheep, which is not what you’d expect – you’d think he’d make a hash of it. He’s absolutely delighted about how good he is at it and offers to volunteer for the shepherd, he says if I have any spare time just call me and I’ll come and help you herd the sheep. The shepherd gave me a few words to say: ‘come by, walk on.’
While the programme has a large helping of comedy, it does carry a serious message of how the great outdoors can boost mental health.
There’s also a segment about the vital work done by mountain rescue teams and the air ambulance in rescuing injured walkers from remote areas.
Episode 4 of How Are You? It’s Alan (Partridge) is available to watch now on iPlayer and is due to be shown on BBC1 on October 24.