Stepping Hill breast cancer services closed to new patients due to staff shortages

Stepping Hill Hospital has closed its breast cancer services for new referrals due to a shortage of radiologists - who play a vital part in diagnosing cancer.

Health bosses say as a result they do not have the capacity to see enough patients to achieve the national standard waiting time of two weeks.

High Peak patients who have not yet been referred will be placed with an alternative hospital by their by their GP while there will be no change for those already booked in.

A spokesman from Stockport NHS Foundation Trust said patients currently waiting for an appointment would be contacted and ‘every effort will be made to see patients as soon as possible’.

The spokesman added: “We have taken the step to temporarily suspend referrals while we stabilise our service and develop a long term plan for how we manage patients.

“While dealing with workforce pressures we also want to give the best quality care to our patients.

“This means getting patients seen as quickly as possible and working toward the national standard waiting time of two weeks.”

Ruth George MP wrote in a Facebook post how she had asked the hospital how long the service was likely to be closed.

She wrote: “I have asked the Chief Nursing Officer for Derbyshire to investigate other options urgently and provide patient transport if needed - emphasising that Macclesfield and other Greater Manchester hospitals can be easier for High Peak patients to access.”