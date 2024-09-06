Step back in time and become Peak District archaeologist at family open day.

A free archaeology open day will allow people to see how the land was used in 625AD and grind grain like their ancestors and have a go at quill writing.

The Whitle Discovery Day is a chance for the team, who have been working on the site since 2016, to show off their discoveries and findings to the public.

The open day will take place on Sunday September, 15 between midday and 4.30pm.

Carolyn Chambers, secretary to the Tudor Farming Interpretation Group which has led the dig, said: “Step Back in time to find out how people lived and farmed the Dove valley as far back as 625 A.D.

“For a fun day out with a difference, why not come and find out what secrets were revealed when an unusually located peat bog was found amidst the glorious

scenery of the Upper Dove Valley in the Peak District National Park.”

The Tudor Farming Interpretation Group have been exploring the history and archaeology of a small farmstead in the Dove Valley since 2016.

This family friendly event will give visitors the chance to visit an exciting project which has shown how local heritage groups can contribute to national research.

Carolyn said: “In addition to sharing our very latest findings, we will also be offering a range of activities to take part in.

“You will be able to meet the people of the past including an Anglo-Saxon Monk, a Tudor butter maker, and the Quack.”

“There will also be an opportunity to see an unusual bog up close and learn about pollen and what it reveals about the past.

There will also be a chance to meet the archaeologist and have a go at grinding grains with a quern as well as writing with a medieval quill writing and walk the archaeology trail.

Throughout the day there will be an exhibition Finding Whitle and archaeology and other specialist’s reports and finds will be on display.

The open day (FREE) will take place at Dove Valley Centre, Under Whitle Farm, Sheen, Near Longnor SK17 0PR where there is free parking available and dogs are welcome on a lead.