State of the art cancer centre to benefit High Peak patients given go-ahead

A state of the art new cancer centre which will benefit High Peak patients has been given the go-ahead by council planners.

The centre will be built in the grounds of Macclesfield District General Hospital after being approved by planners at Cheshire East Council.

The Christie at Macclesfield will provide care closer to home for more than 1,500 patients a year, and will mean some people from the High Peak will no longer need to travel into south Manchester for treatment.

READ MORE: High Peak patients to benefit from new £23 million cancer centre

Work on the centre, which will offer specialist access to radiotherapy, chemotherapy, holistic support and information services, outpatient care, palliative care and a wider range of clinical trials than at present, will begin in early 2020.

There will also be specialist examination rooms, a CT simulator where treatments are planned, plus counselling and complementary therapy rooms.

Once it opens, the centre will accommodate 40,000 patient visits per year, including 15,000 radiotherapy treatments and 4,000 chemotherapy treatments.

Dr Andrew Sykes, clinical lead for the new centre, said: "This is a big step forward for the project and is very welcome news for anyone from the area who will be touched by cancer in the future.

“We have already heard from hundreds of people who have experienced cancer how much difference the new centre will make.

"Whilst patients and families are prepared to travel to The Christie in Withington for specialist services, we know that most would prefer to have those services locally where possible.

"The Christie at Macclesfield will provide the highest standard of cancer care for patients.”

The Christie charity is aiming to raise £23 million towards the £26 million cost of the new centre. The remainder is coming from the NHS.

Head of fundraising at The Christie charity, Lou Stimson, said: “We are thrilled with how much support we have already had from the local community, with more than £2m now pledged.

"There are hundreds of exciting ways to help fundraise.

"For inspiration and further details about how you can support The Christie at Macclesfield go to www.christies.org/macclesfield or call our team on 0161 446 3988.”