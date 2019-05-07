Snoring is a leading cause of relationship breakdown in Derbyshire

New research today reveals that a whopping two thirds (67 per cent) of Brits admit to being woken up by someone else in their household snoring, unfairly interrupting their sleep.

In Derbyshire, over a third of couples (36 per cent) are resorting to sleeping in separate beds because of snoring and over three quarters (82 per cent) blame their partner for their sleepless nights.

It’s not only snoring that keeps residents in Derbyshire up at night though, with 20 per cent admitting that ‘life worries’ stopped them from sleeping properly, alongside family stress (34 per cent), work stress (14 per cent) and money issues (14 per cent).

The new study of 2,000 Brits from online casino PlayOJO reveals that snoring is damaging relationships – a fifth (18 per cent) argue regularly about it. A quarter (26 per cent) have physically pushed their other half as a result of hearing their sleepy grunts and one in ten (10 per cent) have yelled at them. After being at the end of their tether, almost a third (30 per cent) admit to sleeping in a separate room from their partner due to the snoring.

And for some it’s gone downhill fast – nearly a quarter of men (24 per cent) have broken up with a (now ex) partner over their snoring habits, compared to just 10 per cent of women who have resorted to splitting up with their other halves over the issue. And a shocking twelve per cent have even cited snoring as a reason for divorcing their partner.

And it’s not just relationships that are suffering - snoring is also affecting Brits mood (38 per cent), levels of concentration (16 per cent) and performance at work (13 per cent). And for around 2.8 million (2,812,240) Brits, a sleepless night from snoring is also affecting their sex drive.

A spokesperson for PlayOJO, said: “Twenty-three per cent of those surveyed think it’s unfair that their partner snores excessively and we feel their pain. It’s not fair that some of us are kept up at night and that’s why we’re launching a search for Britain’s worst snorers and rewarding them and their partners – and we can’t wait to hear and see the snores.”

Kath Hope, Founder & CEO of Hope2Sleep added: “Everyone is entitled to a good night’s sleep, and we’re committed to supporting people to get the safe restful sleep they deserve. We support people with all kinds of sleep disordered breathing (of which sleep apnoea is the most common), so anyone who is helping to raise awareness of snoring and the impact it can have on lives, we’re happy to support - and we’re delighted that track sales will be donated to our charity too.”

